Johnny Creamean reaches the top for New Trier golf

New Trier junior Johnny Creamean has spent countless hours on golf courses with his older brothers, Charlie and Alex.

With Charlie Creamean playing at Georgetown, Johnny and Alex Creamean teamed up for the last time at New Trier during the Class 3A state meet at the Den at Fox Creek Golf Course in Bloomington earlier this month.

It was a tournament neither will forget.

Johnny Creamean won the individual state title, while senior Alex Creamean tied for seventh. They led New Trier to the program’s first team state championship since 2003.

“It was my head coach’s first state championship,” Johnny Creamean said of Coach Pete Drevline. “So it was definitely special to be a part of the team that won it for him. Winning individual and team is even better.

“Winning the individual championship was a goal going into this year, and it’s great to check it off my checklist.”

New Trier junior Johnny Creamean Wears the medal he earned after winning the individual title at the Class 3A state meet at the Den at Fox Creek Golf Course in Bloomington on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (Photo provided by Peter Drevline)

The individual title came down to a one-hole playoff between Johnny Creamean and Lake Forest’s Tadgh Burke, who both finished the two-round tournament at 2-over-par 146 on Oct. 8.

Johnny Creamean won it with a par.

“I hit a driver, then I had 87 yards in,” he said. “I hit a soft 60-degree shot, put it to about 12-15 feet and just two-putted for par. He had missed his par putt before I hit mine, so I made it and knew I had won.

“It really didn’t settle in until later in the night when I got back to my house, but it felt great.”

Alex Creamean, who finished two shots behind his brother at 148, watched the playoff anxiously.

“There are definitely more nerves watching than actually playing,” Alex Creamean said. “Watching him in the playoff was super exciting, and seeing him make that putt was awesome.

“We love getting out there as a family, so being able to succeed as a family was a huge thing.”

Senior Tyler Greenspahn tied for 18th with a 152, and junior Noah Zyung tied for 33rd with a 157 to round out the Trevians’ team score of 603, which was two strokes better than runner-up Hinsdale Central.

“It’s a culmination of the hard work and dedication these players have for the game of golf,” Drevline said. “It’s been a long time coming, and this is for all the guys over the years who have come close and couldn’t quite get there.”

The New Trier boys golf team stands with the Trophy after winning the team title at the Class 3A state meet at the Den at Fox Creek Golf Course in Bloomington on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (Photo provided by Peter Drevline)

Drevline said the Creamean family has meant a lot to the New Trier program.

“It’s part of the bloodline,” Drevline said. “Johnny has two great role models in his older brothers, and he’s following in their footsteps. Johnny has that mindset and that grit to him. They attacked it when they needed to, and they pulled it out.”

On the girls side, Hinsdale Central won the Class 2A state championship at Hickory Point in Decatur.

The Red Devils’ score of 600 was eight shots better than runner-up Stevenson.

Sophomore Elyssa Abdullah led Hinsdale Central, finishing as the individual runner-up with a 142, four strokes behind state Champion Nicole Johnson of Edwardsville.

Also for the Red Devils, senior Sarah Thornton tied for 18th with a 150, freshman Lilly Riegger tied for 25th with a 153 and junior Caroline Owens tied for 33rd with a 155.

While Abdullah has two more years to chase the individual state title she just missed, Johnny Creamean has a chance to win consecutive state titles.

That’s something he’s already thinking about, although he knows he will have to do it without Alex Creamean, who will golf at Bucknell next year.

“I’m sure it feels great for Alex to finish in the top 10 in his last tournament for high school,” Johnny Creamean said. “He’s going to go into college with a lot of confidence.

“For me, I’m ready for next year. I’m ready to go back to back.”

Steve Millar is a freelance Reporter for Pioneer Press.