Johnny Broome shines, but Auburn basketball loses to Georgia

ATHENS, Ga. — Dylan Caldwell said earlier this week that Johni Broome has looked like Dirk Nowitzki at times during practice, and in a 76-64 loss to Georgia at Stegeman Coliseum on Wednesday, fans got a glimpse of what he was talking about.

Unfortunately for No. 20 Auburn basketball (11-3, 1-1 SEC), Broome’s buckets weren’t enough to top the Bulldogs (11-3, 1-0). The 6-foot-10 center finished with 22 points and 12 rebounds − his third double-double of the season. He also hit two 3-pointers, which was something unexpected from the big man.

What cost the Tigers most was their inefficiency from the field, just as it’s threatened to do all season long. Removing Broome from the equation, the rest of Auburn’s roster finished 15-for-52 from the floor and knocked down just four shots from beyond the 3-point arc.

There was also a scoring drought that lasted over 6 minutes in the first half. Coach Bruce Pearl said this season was going to be a rock fight, but shooting it with such inefficiency isn’t a formula for success.

And the going doesn’t get easier for Auburn, either, as the Tigers welcome Arkansas (11-2, 0-1) to Neville Arena on Saturday.

Bad start, end to first half

It took over 10 minutes for someone not named Broome or KD Johnson to score for Auburn, and that duo was only able to muster 10 points through the early part of the first half. Broome was getting fed the ball inside early, which allowed him to hit a layup and add a couple of free throws, but also led to his three turnovers in the opening 20 minutes. Broome also hit one of his 3-pointers early on. Johnson hit one, too.

But that was it for the Tigers until Wendell Green Jr. went to the free-throw line and sank both of his attempts with 9:25 left in the first half. Those makes were followed by a layup from Allen Flanigan and seven more Auburn points during an 11-0 run to tie the game.

After going into the under-4 timeout down by just one point, though, the Bulldogs turned things up on the Tigers again, executing a 10-0 run that eventually led to them going into the break with a seven-point advantage.

Small ball

For the first time this season, Pearl used a lineup without a true center. It was a brief stretch in the first half that only lasted two minutes, but could be something Auburn looks to build on and potentially do again.

The unit − Green, Zep Jasper, Flanigan, Chris Moore and Jaylin Williams − checked into the game down 21-16 with 7:43 left in the first half. By the time Broome, who was briefly hobbled with an apparent right ankle injury, came back into the game to give the Tigers a legitimate center, the score was tied.

Even in spots where Auburn should’ve struggled, like rebounding and defending the interior, it did well. Georgia didn’t score during a two-minute window with Broome and Caldwell on the bench, and the Tigers outhustled them for missed shots.

Maybe Pearl will revisit a similar lineup again. Maybe they won’t.

Turnovers, erratic possessions

Auburn only finished with 11 turnovers, which isn’t a catastrophe, but the number of possessions that went awry was simply too much to overcome.

There were multiple occasions where the Tigers were forced into bad shots deep into the shot clock. Auburn got bailed out a few times with some difficult makes, but that can’t be relied on going forward, and ultimately didn’t work this time, either.

