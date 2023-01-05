Johnny Broome shines, but Auburn basketball loses to Georgia

ATHENS, Ga. — Dylan Caldwell said earlier this week that Johni Broome has looked like Dirk Nowitzki at times during practice, and in a 76-64 loss to Georgia at Stegeman Coliseum on Wednesday, fans got a glimpse of what he was talking about.

Unfortunately for No. 20 Auburn basketball (11-3, 1-1 SEC), Broome’s buckets weren’t enough to top the Bulldogs (11-3, 1-0). The 6-foot-10 center finished with 22 points and 12 rebounds − his third double-double of the season. He also hit two 3-pointers, which was something unexpected from the big man.

What cost the Tigers most was their inefficiency from the field, just as it’s threatened to do all season long. Removing Broome from the equation, the rest of Auburn’s roster finished 15-for-52 from the floor and knocked down just four shots from beyond the 3-point arc.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button