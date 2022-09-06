Johnnie Soccer Ends Trip With 2-0 Win

Next Game: at UW-Platteville 9/10/2022 | 6 p.m Sept. 10 (Sat) / 6 pm at UW-Platteville History

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. – Saint John’s soccer ended its California trip with a 2-0 shutout of host UC-Santa Cruz on Labor Day (Sept. 5).

Senior midfielder Matt D. Anderson (Omaha, Neb./Creighton Prep) scored what proved to be the game-winning goal for SJU (2-0-1 overall) in the 53rd minute, the game’s first shot on net. A header from senior defender Aidan Becken (Prior Lake, Minn.) bounced off the post to the goal line, where Anderson put it away for his third goal of the season – one in each of the three games (two game-winners) – and 11th of his career.

Freshman forward Cooper Nowak (Princeton, Minn.) ended the game’s scoring with his first Collegiate goal with 8:13 to play. Senior midfielder Kevin Stark-Haws (Cold Spring, Minn./Saint John’s Prep) and freshman forward Carter Hermanson (St. Paul, Minn./Holy Angels) were awarded the assists.

Sophomore goalkeeper Evan Siefken (Lakeville, Minn./North) did not face a shot on net but earned his first shutout of the season and fourth of his SJU career.

The Banana Slugs (0-1-2 overall) recorded a 5-4 edge in corner kicks and an 11-9 advantage in shots, although SJU found the back of the net on the game’s only two shots on goal.

The Johnnies continue their stretch of road games with two in Wisconsin this weekend. SJU visits Wisconsin-Platteville for a 6 pm contest under the lights on Saturday, Sept. 10, and travels to Wisconsin-Whitewater for a 3 pm start on Sunday, Sept. 11.