Johnathan Abram could be moved before the NFL trade deadline

Since the Raiders hired Dave Ziegler to be their general manager, they have been among the most active teams in the NFL when it comes to making trades. They’ve made a ton of small moves, but they also aren’t afraid to pull the trigger on franchise-altering moves either (Davante Adams).

So will the Raiders make another trade before the Tuesday deadline? And who could be the next player leaving Las Vegas?

In a recent article by ESPN, they named 32 players who could be traded before next week’s trade deadline. That list included Johnathan Abram, who has been involved in trade Rumors over the last few weeks:

“Per ESPN NFL Insider Jeremy Fowler, two of the Raiders’ three first-round selections from the 2019 draft are available, with Abram’s name “circulating a lot” as a potential trade target. Like Abram, Ferrell — the No. 4 pick in 2019 — did not have his fifth-year option picked up this offseason (nor did RB Josh Jacobs, who is playing at an All-Pro level the past month), but he did collect his first half-sack Sunday against Houston , splitting it with Chandler Jones.”

With the emergence of Duron Harmon and Trevon Moehrig, the Raiders don’t really need Abram at this stage of the season. They do play some three safety packages, but that’s because they are trying to find ways to keep Abram involved in the defense.

If Abram does get moved, expect it to be for a late Day 3 pick, similar to what they received for Johnathan Hankins.

