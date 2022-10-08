John Wall Reacts to Kentucky Basketball Copying His Dougie

An icon for his play on the court during his time with the Washington Wizards, five-time All-Star John Wall was equally as popular for his dance moves. Very early in his career, Wall not only went viral for his pre-game dougie, but also popularized his own iteration of the dance, simply known as the “John Wall.”

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button