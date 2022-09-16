John Stockton’s Son Signs With NBA Team

John Stockton is one of the best players in the history of the NBA.

The pass-first point guard was a ten-time NBA All-Star, a member of the “Dream Team” and is second all-time (only behind Magic Johnson) in assists per game (10.5).

He played all 19 seasons of his career with the Utah Jazz, and was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2009.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button