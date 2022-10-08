John Salley thought he was getting kicked out of the NBA after kissing a woman: “Because you wanted to do cocaine!” – Basketball Network

John Salley thought he was getting kicked out of the NBA after kissing a woman

John Salley

John Salley once thought he would get kicked out of the NBA for failing a drug test after kissing a woman who visited him in his house.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button