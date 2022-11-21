John Salley Compares his playing days to the current NBA era and why he would Punch Ja Morant if he tried to dunk on him – Basketball Network

John Salley © Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Comparing NBA eras and their players is seemingly a never-ending debate within inner NBA circles.

As with anything hypothetical, NBA fans spend countless hours discussing whether particular stars and teams would experience the same level of success in another decade.

The NBA has become an international league

The latest NBA Personality to speak on this topic is former Detroit Pistons Champion John Salley, who spoke out on “The Breakfast Club” about the current state of the NBA, and if he could play in this current era.

“The league is now international. So you can’t show insubordination; there are 300 million people in China watching this a night. You can’t show anything like, hey, we can be like that. You gotta sit in line because now we’re not just I’m tired, I hung out last night. You know, the old way we used to do things. These guys are Fortune 500 companies right? To see Ja Morant jump that high, I just trip out when I see this kid, and I tell my wife I said ‘yo, this dude is unbelievable’ with his usher-looking dad, but his dad like yeah, I made you jump higher, I made you better.

If he dunked on me, I would have punched him in the stomach no question. Michael Jordan dunked on me, and I said next time you go up I’m taking you out of the air. Next time he went up I took him out of there, you’re not going to embarrass me in front of my mother on CBS again that’s not going to happen.”

Salley had a respectable NBA career

It’s safe to assume Salley knows a thing or two about what it takes to be successful in the association. The now 58-year-old spent 13 seasons in the league, suiting up 748 times for the Detroit Pistons, Miami Heat, Toronto Raptors, Chicago Bulls, and Los Angeles Lakers.

Salley’s career numbers don’t jump off the page, posting a modest 7 points and 4.5 rebounds per game, but he remained a steady contributor at all his stops along the way to having a respectable NBA career.

His Locker room presence, staring in his role, and on-the-floor leadership led to the collection of four Championship rings across three different franchises.

The debate between eras will continue to rage on, but one thing is certain – every Championship roster across any decade needed role players like John Salley.