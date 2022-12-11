John Ratzenberger, Bridgeport native, Returns to SHU for ‘A Christmas Carol’
FAIRFIELD — Sacred Heart University alum John Ratzenberger, best known for his work in “Cheers” and 22 Disney Pixar movies, is returning to his roots, taking the stage at the Edgerton Center for the Performing Art as Scrooge in “A Christmas Carol” from December 16 through 18.
“I’m thrilled to visit my alma mater and work with Sacred Heart’s Talented Theater students,” Ratzenberger said. “This is a great way to get into the holiday spirit.”