John Michael Kohler Arts’ Center Opens up Applications for Artists at the 2023 Midsummer Festival of the Arts

by Jason Howarth

The John Michael Kohler Arts Center has opened up applications to be an artist Featured at the annual Midsummer Festival of the Arts. The 2023 Midsummer Festival of the Arts will take place on July 15 and 16, which includes artist amenities like: a generous art patron program, cash awards, artist-only lines in the food court, free booth-sitting and lunch-delivery services, easy access for setup and teardown, website and advertising exposure, food vouchers, advance T-shirt purchasing, and security patrols on Friday and Saturday nights. Applications to get an exhibit at the Festival are open from now until March 1, 2023. Acceptance Notifications will be sent to artists April 4, 2023.

In 2022, the Festival welcomed an estimated 15,000 people who attended over a two-day period. In 2023, the Festival will feature up to 100 juried artists including returning award winners from last year. In addition to the festivities, the Arts Center will also host an area featuring up to five Emerging artists and in turn offering those artists the opportunity to learn and understand the business aspects of the arts industry. Due to the response from a previous exhibition, “Cloth as Land: Hmong Indigeneity,” and in conjunction with the Celebration of the Sheboygan Hmong Summer Festival, which will be happening the same weekend as the Midsummer Festival of the Arts, an additional minimum of five artists of Hmong heritage will be selected to be Featured inside the Arts Center.