John Marshall Grad Pettit To Coach Golf At Bethany | News, Sports, Jobs

BETHANY – Bethany College Director of Athletics Brian Sansom has announced the hiring of Kailey Pettit to lead the men’s and women’s golf teams.

“I’m really grateful for the opportunity to be a part of this program and school,” says Pettit. “I am very passionate about golf, and I plan to work hard on developing this team and bringing more students to Bethany.”

“We are excited to have Kailey serve as the head coach of our golf programs,” says Sansom. “She is passionate about mentoring young athletes and building a positive culture where students can compete. She had a successful collegiate career and her connections in the Ohio Valley will allow her to take our golf programs to the next level.”

Pettit serves as a golf instructor at Oglebay in Wheeling, W.Va. She teaches children ages 5-18 the Fundamentals of golf while running junior golf tournaments.

“There is a lot of potential on this team, and I hope to work with our current players and our future recruits to make them the best they can be,” adds Pettit.

In her collegiate career, Pettit golfed at West Liberty University. As a Hilltopper, Pettit earned MEC Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll honors and back-to-back All-MEC honors as a junior and senior.

Prior to attending West Liberty, she golfed at Wheeling University, earning All-MEC honors as a freshman and sophomore.

Pettit earned her undergraduate degree in exercise physiology with a minor in athletic coaching from West Liberty University.

She resides in Moundsville.