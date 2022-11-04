John Lang named the Bills nominee for the 2022 NFL Fan of the Year Award

Some of his fondest memories growing up are watching Bills games with the rest of the Lang family at his grandparents’ house in Orchard Park.

“I was just a little kid and I remember my grandparents yelling and running around the living room at the TV, and it was just some of my best childhood memories by far,” Lang said.

Bills games have been part of the Lang family for generations, and now Lang now has his wife Therese, daughter Abbey, and son Johnathan in on the fun. Whether that’s going to games or hosting tailgating parties for a crew of 50-75 people at 7 am, the Langs are always ready to cheer on the Bills.

“When I first started with them, I was the young guy and now I’m the older guy,” Lang said. “It’s really great camaraderie and great fun now. The grills are going bright and early, the music’s going, and it’s a great day.”

Dion Dawkins and the Bills surprised Lang, who came Elvis ready with guitar in hand, with the exciting news at Highmark Stadium on Tuesday afternoon. Congratulations John!

“Out of all the great Bills fans and the Bills Mafia, it means everything,” Lang said. “I’m a Giant fan, but there are so many other great fans out there as well. So, to be thought of like this, it really means a lot.”