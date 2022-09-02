John Knox Village Opens A New Cultural Arts Center

In addition to the grand opening of the pavilion, which took place in June, a same-day groundbreaking ceremony for the residential component of the Westlake at JKV project took place – 146 state-of-the-art, independent living apartments in two new Towers adjacent to the pavilion. The Vue (15 stories) and The Terrace (11 stories) will have dining and activity spaces, and a parking garage for residents. The project is expected to be completed in early 2024.

The area south of the pavilion, where until recently the JKV main dining room stood, is being turned into a lake as part of the plan to expand JKV’s Waterfront views.

The JKV master plan consists of nine phases of development. Westlake at JKV is a Phase 2 project.

Other components of the JKV master plan have already been completed. Last year, a new Welcome and Innovation Center opened, as well as a new Aquatic Complex with a resort-style pool, a four-lane lap pool, two bocce ball courts, two pickleball courts, a jacuzzi, fire pit, Stryker’s Poolside Sports Pub and the Glades Grill.

Future phases of the master plan include updated villas, the John Knox Village Professional Center, and a mixed-use building along Dixie Highway comprised of garden apartments and commercial spaces.