John Harbaugh, Ravens Talk About Fourth-and-Goal Try

The Ravens went for it Sunday, but the Bills didn’t budge.

Head Coach John Harbaugh took a calculated risk on Baltimore’s final possession, and it didn’t work out. With the score tied 20-20 with 4:15 left, the Ravens went for it on fourth-and-goal from the two, instead of kicking a go-ahead field goal.

The play was thwarted when Lamar Jackson was flushed out of the pocket and threw a pass that was intercepted in the end zone by Bills safety Jordan Poyer. The turnover made not scoring even more costly for Baltimore, because it gave the Bills possession at the 20-yard line, instead of starting the drive backed up at the two-yard line.

Taking advantage of the better field position, Josh Allen marched Buffalo downfield on a game-winning drive, capped by Tyler Bass’ 21-yard field goal as time expired.

After the game, Head Coach John Harbaugh explained why he went for the touchdown instead of the field goal.

“I felt like it gave us the best chance to win the game,” Harbaugh said. “(If we score) seven, the worst that happens is if they go down the field and score – and I think we’ll get them stopped – the worst thing that can happen is you’re in overtime. But you kick a field goal there, now it’s not a three-down game anymore, it’s a four-down game. You’re putting your defense at a disadvantage because they’ve got four Downs to convert all the way down the field and a chance to score again seven, and then you lose the game on a touchdown.