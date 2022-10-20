John Hall Memorial Golf Scramble Raises Over $90K

Stable Recovery Hosted the Inaugural John Hall Memorial Golf Scramble at the Thoroughbred Golf Club in Nicholasville, Ky. October 10, 2022. The event honored the late John Hall, a beloved figure at Taylor Made Farm and throughout the equine industry. Nearly one hundred people attended the event and over $90,000 was raised from more than 50 sponsors and participants. All contributions went to Stable Recovery to fund its ongoing operations.

“We were really pleased to be able to Honor John Hall today and to raise money to support a program we believe he would be really happy with,” said Christian Countzler, president and CEO of Stable Recovery. “With the money we raised today we will not only be able to give a lot of men and women an opportunity at recovery but we will be able to give back to the industry by providing well-trained and reliable horsemen and horsewomen who are willing to work hard and do the right thing.”

“John Hall was a great horseman, but an even better human being,” said Frank Taylor of Taylor Made Farm. “We feel his presence daily at Taylor Made through the people he mentored and helped. I know John is smiling down as we play his favorite game of golf while raising money for such a great cause.”

Godolphin served as the primary sponsor for the event. Other equine industry sponsors and participants included Breeders’ Cup, Brook Ledge Horse Transport, Coolmore America, Duncan Taylor, Equus/Standardbred Station, Inc., Fasig-Tipton, Frank & Kim Taylor, Hallway Feeds, Joel Politi, Keenland Association, Len Green , M&J Insurance, Marie Jones, King’s Equine, Ready Made Racing, Romans Racing Stables, Rood & Riddle Equine Hospital, Rood & Riddle Veterinary Pharmacy, Sequel Bloodstock, Spendthrift Farm, Taylor Made Farm, Town & Country Farms, Trysting Tree Farm, WEM Racing, West Bloodstock, WinStar Farm, and Woodstock Farm.

About Stable Recovery

Stable Recovery is an innovative recovery program based in Lexington, Ky. that provides individuals in early recovery from substance abuse the opportunity to live in a sober and supportive environment and to train to become exceptional horsemen and horsewomen. Its mission is to address two pressing concerns: (1) Pervasive substance abuse that impacts all levels of Bluegrass society and (2) labor

challenges faced by organizations across the equine industry. We believe that horses provide unique therapeutic benefits to all human beings, particularly those struggling with substance abuse, and that individuals in stable recovery can perform meaningful and effective work within the horse industry. Stable Recovery participants aspire to and achieve excellence, which benefits individuals and their families, horses and those who love them, and the broader economy of the Bluegrass region.

Stable Recovery appreciates all of the following sponsors and contributors who made this event possible:

Alan Sherman, Bank of the Bluegrass & Trust Co., Ben Berger, Bluegrass Hospitality Group, Bluegrass Painting, Breeders’ Cup, Brook Ledge Horse Transport, Charles & Cathy Egan, Coolmore America, Dale Romans, David & Lisa Bechtol, Duncan Taylor, eCampus.com, Elliott & Rebecca Walden, Equus/Standardbred Station, Inc., Fasig-Tipton Company, Inc., Frank & Kim Taylor, Godolphin, LLC, Hallway Feeds, Jo & Sam Pollack, Joe Hall, Joel Politi, Keenland Association , Inc., King’s Equine, The Green Group, Louis Brooks Ranch, M&J Insurance, Marie Jones, The Mercurio Foundation, Michael McCabe, The Painted Horse, Paul Roche, Powell Valley Millwork, Raul Reyes, Ready Made Racing, Romans Racing Stables, Rood & Riddle Equine Hospital, Rood & Riddle Veterinary Pharmacy, Sequel Bloodstock, Spendthrift Farm, Stark Equine Services, Steve Hricenak, Steve Whitcomb, Taylor Made Farm, Town & Country Farms, Trysting Tree Farm, WEM Racing, Inc., West Bloodstock, WinStar Farm, and Woodstock Farm.