John Glenn, West M pace field at MVL Tournament

ZANESVILLE — John Glenn might be one of the youngest teams in the Muskingum Valley League, but it sure hasn’t played like it.

The Muskies entered Friday’s MVL Tournament at Jaycees with nary a loss on its resume, getting contributions throughout its lineup in a dominant season.

That trend continued, as junior Owen Van Fosse shot 76 to lead another balanced effort in another clean sweep. John Glenn’s 320 clinched a 33-0 league campaign and its eighth title in 10 years under 23rd-year Coach Chad Orecchio.

For the first time, the league was split into Big School and Small School divisions to determine champions. West Muskingum, which shot 328 behind overall medalist Jacob Allen (70) and runner-up Jack Porter (71), the MVL Player of the Year for best Match Performance Rating, claimed the Small School title with a 25-8 record.

CJ Dolan added 78, Noah Dever 82 and Braden Rice 84 for John Glenn on a day only five players broke 80. Morning temperatures in the mid-40s — the first inclement day of the season — added difficulty and likely led to higher scores, Orecchio said.

John Glenn, West M pace field at MVL Tournament

“It was a tough day out there,” Orecchio said. “When we started it was 45 degrees out there. It was chilly. It was a good Sectional feel. I’m proud of the kids. We went 33-0 in the league and that’s not easy to do.

“It’s a young team,” Orecchio added. “We return the whole lineup next year. I don’t think we’ve been as good as we can be. (Shooting) 320 is good, but we can play better.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button