John Glenn Muskies comeback stuns River View in volleyball

NEW CONCORD — John Glenn didn’t let a slow start stop them on Monday night.

The Muskies dropped their first set to visiting River View, but they weren’t deterred, rebounding for a 22-25, 25-14, 17-25, 25-18, 15-7 win in the Muskingum Valley League’s Big School Division.

Emma Dolan led a balanced John Glenn hitting effort with 10 kills, while Kara Fields added nine, Hannah DeMattio eight and Emma Briggs seven. Lauren Blair handled much of the distribution with 31 assists, while she also had an ace and seven digs.

Fields and DeMattio added five blocks, Dolan also had seven digs and two blocks and Aleea Musselman three blocks and eight digs for John Glenn (10-10, 7-7); Sarah Wayne had seven digs and Sydney White three aces and five digs.

