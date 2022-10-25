John Gillooly tells the untold story about RI Cranston East football

The story of the 2018 Cranston East football season was a lot more than just wins and losses.

For John Gillooly, the Retired Providence Journal high school sports writer, it was the perfect example of a high school team that reflected the changing face of a Northeast city, and showed just how important high school football can be.

“Cranston East, was the most diverse high school in the state of Rhode Island,” Gillooly said recently, when talking about his latest book, “Friday Night Thunderbolts: Why High School Football Matters to America’s Future.”

Gillooly wrote about high school sports for The Journal during a career that spanned more than 50 years, before retiring in 2018.

The day after his last column appeared in The Journal, Gillooly found himself at the Cranston East practice field, where Coach Tom Centore was preparing his Thunderbolts for the coming season. Gillooly is an alum of the school, having attended East in the mid-1960s. Now he was about to follow the Thunderbolts week after week, attending every game, and several practices, as well. Along the way, he would get to know the players, the friendships, the parents and the community around Cranston East football.

“For several years, I had felt there was an untold story about Cranston East football,” he writes in the book’s Prologue — a story that has as much to do with a city’s changing demographics as it does with the playbook.

Cranston East quarterback Rayven DeOliveira drops back to pass against La Salle in an August 2018 game.

Although the city itself, according to the 2010 US Census, was nearly 82% white, two-thirds of the faces that made up the 2018 football team were faces of color: from various economic and family backgrounds. For Gillooly, it told a story of how these kids from varied backgrounds could find commonality and work towards a single goal.

And unlike many other sports, where it might be harder for a student to make the cut, “Football, they take everybody,” Gillooly said. “Football is the epitome of teamwork. There’s a role for you on every play.”

