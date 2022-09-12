John Frederick Returns to Algonquin varsity pitch, as girls’ soccer Coach

NORTHBOROUGH — After two years with John Clifford at the helm following Scott Taggart’s retirement upon the end of the 2019 season, the Algonquin Regional girls’ soccer team again has a new coach.

And he’s a familiar face.

Prior to the start of the season, John Frederick, a 1989 Graduate of Algonquin, was named the new girls’ soccer coach. Last season, Frederick served as the girls’ JV coach, marking his return to coaching high school soccer.

“I really, really enjoyed coaching the JV team last year,” Frederick said. “It was a lot of fun, and we had a great group of girls.”

Frederick previously coached the boys’ soccer team at Algonquin for 10 years, leading the then Tomahawks to Division 1 state championships in 2004 and ’05. He also led Algonquin to a state championship appearance in 2006 but came up short of a three-peat, falling to St. John’s Prep.

