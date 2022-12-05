John Fanta gets TV play-by-play call

In 2013, as a freshman at Seton Hall University, John Fanta boarded a bus of student-fans and rode 25 miles Southwest to a dingy, trapezoidal arena in Piscataway. From way up in the cheap seats, the 18-year-old from Ohio experienced his first taste of the most Jersey Sporting event of them all – the Garden State Hardwood Classic.

Seton Hall edged Rutgers that day despite finishing the game minus four key players – two injured, one fouled out and, of course, one ejected for clotheslining a Scarlet Knight.

“I had heard about what a great rivalry this was,” Fanta recalled. “I wanted to see it for myself. I fell in love with New Jersey college basketball that night.”

Emcee John Fanta with the Boardwalk Trophy at the RU-SHU Banquet

Nine years later, the 27-year-old Fanta is an Honorary New Jerseyan (he lives in Boonton, in Morris County) and a rising star as a television play-by-play broadcaster. On Sunday night, for the first time, he gets the assignment he was born to fulfill – calling Rutgers-Seton Hall on Fox Sports 1.

“It’s an honor,” they said. “When I was given the assignment, it gave me goosebumps, because the rivalry means so much to so many people. I’ve learned about that passion that both Rutgers and Seton Hall fans have, and I think it’s really cool and humbling to get the opportunity to tell a chapter of one of the most underrated rivalries in college basketball.”

