John Elway Names 1 NFL Coach Broncos Almost Hired Instead Of Nathaniel Hackett – AthlonSports.com

John Elway served as general manager for the Denver Broncos from 2011 to 2020.

Despite stepping down following a disappointing 2020 season, Elway continues to work in the Denver front office as an outside consultant.

Seemingly out of nowhere, Pro Football Talk noted Elway spoke with Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press earlier this week.

The two discussed how the Broncos almost hired current Vikings head coach, Kevin O’Connell:

“We interviewed him last year, and we were really, really impressed with his interview, so it doesn’t surprise me that he’s having good success up there,” Elway reportedly told Tomasson. “He was very, very impressive in the interview process, and it was nip and tuck which way we wanted to go. So I was glad to see that he got an opportunity, and I’m glad to see he’s having the success he’s having because he gave a great interview with us.”

The Broncos, 2-3, have struggled thus far in their 2022 campaign under first-time head Coach Nathaniel Hackett. Denver ranks second worst in the NFL in terms of scoring offense this season.

Given the heavy financial investment the team made this offseason on quarterback Russell Wilson, some are wondering if Elway might have been taking a shot at Hackett.

Regardless, the Broncos and Hackett will have a chance to right the ship in Week 6 as they take on the Chargers on Monday Night Football.