John Elway Names 1 NFL Coach Broncos Almost Hired Instead Of Nathaniel Hackett – AthlonSports.com

John Elway.

John Elway served as general manager for the Denver Broncos from 2011 to 2020.

Despite stepping down following a disappointing 2020 season, Elway continues to work in the Denver front office as an outside consultant.

Seemingly out of nowhere, Pro Football Talk noted Elway spoke with Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press earlier this week.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button