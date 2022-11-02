John Daly’s Golf Clubs Are 30 Grams Heavier Than the Usual Weight: Here’s Why

John Daly does things his own way. He doesn’t care about judgmental people, and wears whatever fun colors he wants to wear. And people love his country club looks. Beer and gambling have been his former love. We have often seen him in the news for one thing or another. But we cannot forget why Daly is currently trending in the golf world. The Clubs of the Claret jug Winner are the talk of the town.

The 56-year-old PGA member weighs over 200 lbs, and you can imagine him hitting the balls with dominant force because of his physique. His long drives are great. But now the question arises, are new and heavier Clubs the reason for Daly to hit far? Or is there something else? Let’s dig deep and find out.

Why does John Daly use heavier clubs?

Many golf fans do not know, but it’s a fact that the two-time Claret Jug Winner has special clubs. His Clubs weigh 30 grams more than the usual weight. You might wonder why, and the answer is straightforward; it’s the grips.

Yes. Daly has oversized and heavy grips on his clubs, which a regular club might not handle. As a result, the pro must add enough lead tape on his irons to balance correctly. And it was recently we found his new Clubs at the PGA Tour event.

JACKSONVILLE, FL – OCTOBER 08:John Daly of the United States plays a shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the PGA TOUR Champions Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS on October 8, 2021 at Timuquana Country Club in Jacksonville, Fl. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Daly could attract all the Limelight at this year’s PGA Championship. The reason was his new wild golf equipment Shining brightly. Last week, the two-time major Championship Winner played on a sponsor’s exemption at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. Unsurprisingly, the new gears were terrific—they unreleased the PXG Prototype driver. The club was Oversized and had SuperStroke S-Tech Club Cord grips. The new club of Daly is TaylorMade P-770 irons; however, they were covered in tapes, so the brand model could not be determined.

Did Daly completely change his clubs?

Pgatour.com was able to catch up with the pro golfer Daly during the recent PGA Tour Champions event. Only then did we find out that the pro golfer had significantly changed his clubs and equipment setup.

Since the PGA Championship, we have seen Daly changing his driver. Starting with 3-wood, followed by hybrids and irons. They covered his iron in lead tapes to maintain the club’s balance. However, besides iron, he has now switched to a Ping Blueprint Forged model.

What do you think about the particular club weight of John Daly? Let us know your views in the comment section below.