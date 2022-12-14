John Daly’s belly flop, Tiger’s wholesome moments, pros’ Spotify Secrets

Tiger Woods at The Match Mike McGee

Hello, everyone, and welcome to this week’s edition of the Rogers Report! This week we’re coming to you from the Sunshine State, where I’m Exploring every corner of Tour pro hotspot Jupiter, Fla., (read: sitting at the desk in my room at the Courtyard Marriott) before heading to Orlando for the PNC Championship. Now it’s time to take a break from starting my Christmas shopping and fixating on this character from Wednesday‘s resemblance to Joaquin Niemann to fill you in on what’s happened this week.

The Morikawas’ official wedding photos

I’m really admiring Kat Zhu and Collin Morikawa’s wedding content rollout. Just when I think we’ve seen it all, they surprise us with another post. Their wedding planner shared the following videos from their big day.

I couldn’t help but notice that People bought the rights to these images so let me make this very clear: If you are a professional golfer with a wedding coming up, please consider handing over the photo rights to the Rogers Report instead. I won’t pay you, but I will attempt to offer up some sort of witty caption. And I’ll owe you one! Just something to consider.

Pros share Spotify Wrapped

The holidays are officially upon us and that means one thing: Spotify Wrapped is officially here, providing us all an opportunity to brag about our music choices or, hypothetically, reflect on why we felt the need to listen to Taylor Swift’s Anti-Hero 247 times in the last six weeks. But Let’s focus on the pros at the QBE Shootout who were vulnerable enough to share who they listened to the most in 2022.

To recap:

Max Homa — Just Mike

Jason Day — Trevor Daniel or Andy Mineo

Mav McNealy — Bailey Zimmerman

Sahith Theegala — Zhu

Kevin Kisner — Morgan Wallen

Cameron Young — “White noise for babies”

Scott Stallings — Dave Matthews Band

Denny McCarthy — Morgan Wallen

Nelly Korda — The Weeknd

Cameron Young’s most played being “white noise for babies” is the most dad thing ever. Nelly Korda’s was obviously The Weeknd because she is as cool as they come. Korda said she listened for 33,000 hours this year, which is the equivalent of 1375 days, so we can either assume she meant minutes or is just blasting ’em from several devices 24/7. Either way, that’s a lot of time.

A take gone wrong

I Interviewed Colin Montgomerie in October and he was one of the kindest pros I’ve encountered. So the Cognitive dissonance I began to feel after reading the quote below was distressing to say the least.

I’m mostly kidding, but it did get me thinking. The Open would have been the perfect way for Tiger to say goodbye. But on the other hand, the Tiger Effect is so real that the man could decide to play his last competitive round at a local par-3 course and it would still be one of the most dramatic moments in golf history.

Let’s not force this man from golf under any circumstances.

Wholesome Tiger content

Forget retirement. The following videos of him from last week gave me life.

Tiger’s dream foursome?

“It wouldn’t be a foursome. It’d be my dad, myself and Charlie.”

I wasn’t expecting to tear up at a video that started on the topic of peanut butter and banana sandwiches, but here we are!

I also enjoyed Tiger getting so excited to see Annika Sorenstam at The Match. His reaction of pure Joy reminds me of when I once surprised my parents by coming home a day early from college — except they were about 50 percent less excited to see me and within about 30 seconds pointed out that somebody should empty the dishwasher.

The 15-time major Champion then goes on to introduce himself to Sorenstam’s son, Will, as if every single person on God’s green earth doesn’t already know who he is. Great manners on his part, though.

John Daly being John Daly

I will leave you all with this video of John Daly directly inserting himself into harm’s way on a golf course.

We’ll see you in Orlando!