John Daly plays beer pong, smokes golf ball off tee on SEC Nation: ‘I’m not going to lie, I’m drunk’

John Daly joined the crew of “SEC Nation” from Arkansas in preparation for the Razorbacks’ game with Cincinnati and quickly deadpanned, “I’m not going to lie, I’m drunk.”

The golfer, who rode up to the set in a golf cart armed with a red Solo cup and cigarette, joining Marty & McGee during “SEC Nation” for their “Hillbilly Headlines” and tackle the topic of people being pulled over by law enforcement.

In the spirit of Daly, the “SEC Nation” crew pulled out their best drivers and teed off on their Arkansas-Cincinnati picks.

Roman Harper obliterated the golf ball into a red haze, signifying his pick for the Razorbacks.

“I might be wearing Cincinnati colors, but Arkansas’ going to win this game,” Tim Tebow said before smoking his tee shot.

“I’m admiring his form,” Daly added.

Meanwhile, Finebaum stepped aside from his shot to let the Legend take a swing.

“I don’t play golf,” Finebaum said, “nor, am I drunk, so I’m going to watch a guy who is drunk and is a two-time majors champion. Its either the black ball or the white ball. I’m going to put the black ball, which is Cincinnati, for John to hit … Arkansas wins.”

As you can imagine, it was a clear sweep for Arkansas.

Check out his round of beer pong with Marty & McGee.

