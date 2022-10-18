John Curtis wins fifth straight; Helen Cox, Riverdale also victorious Monday – Crescent City Sports

Area Prep Volleyball Report for Tuesday, October 18

John Curtis Christian has gotten hot at the right time.

After being tested by a very tough schedule early in the season, the Patriots are peaking now.

Curtis made it five straight wins with a 25-14, 25-13, 25-22 win at Cabrini Monday.

Hayden Beard led the Patriots with eight kills, Marissa Taix served five aces, Jacke Melancon had 11 digs and four blocks and Imani Daniel had four blocks.

John Curtis (23-8) will face a stiff test, hosting Newman Wednesday at 5:30 pm In the most recent LHSAA Division IV power ratings, the Greenies were first while John Curtis was third, with Pope John Paul II second.

The Crescents (11-17) have lost five straight matches and will host Livingston Collegiate today at 5 pm in a District 9-III matchup.

Helen Cox won at John Ehret 25-8, 25-12, 25-11 Monday.

Asyia Blount led the Cougars with 15 kills, nine blocks and six digs. Anyla Dennison finished with nine kills, five digs and four blocks and Ashley Metayer finished with 15 assists and a pair of service aces.

Helen Cox (20-8) Returns to action Tuesday in District 7-II play at Belle Chasse at 5:30 pm

The Patriots (8-9) dropped their third straight match and will host Bonnabel Tuesday at 4:30 pm in District 7-I action.

Riverdale downed Kenner Discovery 25-18, 25-22, 25-14 in a District 8-II Matchup in Jefferson.

Kyrie Hunter led the Reels with eight kills, two blocks and an ace, Isabelle Ramos had seven kills and two digs and Laila Ponce finished with seven digs and two aces.

Both teams return to district play Wednesday.

Riverdale (18-13, 3-1) plays at McDonogh 35 at 4:30 pm while Kenner Discovery (16-15, 2-2) hosts Warren Easton at 5:30 pm

Area Prep Volleyball Results from Monday, October 17

Ben Franklin over McDonogh 35 25-11, 25-12, 25-22

Carver over Warren Easton 25-21, 25-14, 25-22

Central over St. Scholastica 25-18, 16-25, 25-23, 25-23

Crescent City Christian over Christ Episcopal 25-16, 25-9, 25-14

McMain over East Jefferson 29-27, 25-21, 25-19

Mount Carmel Academy over Chalmette 25-16, 25-22, 25-22

Sacred Heart (NO) over International 25-0, 25-0. 25-4

Thomas Jefferson over Fisher 25-19, 28-26, 25-23