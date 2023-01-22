John Cooper Sports: Dragon Boys Soccer is 3-1 in Conference Play
THE WOODLANDS, TX — Results from the week of January 16, 2023
VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL
1/17 vs Good Vision Academy • 84-55 L
1/20 at Houston Christian* • 71-69 L
Coach Matthew Wilson: We played some fantastic basketball this week against two extremely talented teams. Although we fell short, we grew tremendously and showed grit and togetherness. Against #2 (Texas Private School) ranked Houston Christian, the boys rallied from down 14 in the fourth quarter to take a late lead, falling on a last-second buzzer-beater. The overall team performance was buoyed by Jackson Williams’ 21 pts, Mario Awasum’s 19/15 (pts/rebs), Jeremiah Parquet’s 10 pts, and Gus Feinberg’s 8/9 (pts/rebs).
Next up for Dragon Boys Basketball:
January 24 at Kinkaid*, 7 pm
January 27 vs. Episcopal High School*, 7 p.m
January 31 vs. Lake Houston Conquerors, 7 p.m
February 3 at Awty*, 7 pm
VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL
1/20 at Houston Christian* • 79-36 L
Next up for Dragon Girls Basketball:
January 24 at Kinkaid*, 5:30 pm
January 27 vs. Episcopal High School*, 5:30 p.m
January 31 at Duchesne, 5:30 pm
February 3 at Awty*, 5:30 pm
VARSITY BOYS SOCCER
1/17 vs HCYA • 2-0 W
Goals by Tanure Ewherido
1/20 at Houston Christian* • 1-0 W
Goal by Tanure Ewherido
Dragons are currently 3-1 in conference play
Next up for Dragon Boys Soccer:
January 24 at Kinkaid*, 7 pm
January 27 vs. Episcopal High School*, 7 p.m
February 3 at Awty*, 7 pm
VARSITY GIRLS SOCCER
1/17 at HCYA • 4-2 L
1/14 at Houston Christian* • 2-0 L
Next up for Dragon Girls Soccer:
January 24 at Kinkaid*, 5 pm
January 27 vs. Episcopal High School*, 5 p.m
January 31 at Duchesne, 5 p.m
February 3 at Awty*, 5 pm
VARSITY SWIM & DIVE
Next up for Dragon Swim & Dive:
January 27 at SPC South Zone, UH Campus Recreation Center, 4 pm