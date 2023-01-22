John Cooper Sports: Dragon Boys Soccer is 3-1 in Conference Play

THE WOODLANDS, TX — Results from the week of January 16, 2023

Dragon Boys Soccer is 3-1 in Conference Play

VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL

1/17 vs Good Vision Academy • 84-55 L

1/20 at Houston Christian* • 71-69 L

Coach Matthew Wilson: We played some fantastic basketball this week against two extremely talented teams. Although we fell short, we grew tremendously and showed grit and togetherness. Against #2 (Texas Private School) ranked Houston Christian, the boys rallied from down 14 in the fourth quarter to take a late lead, falling on a last-second buzzer-beater. The overall team performance was buoyed by Jackson Williams’ 21 pts, Mario Awasum’s 19/15 (pts/rebs), Jeremiah Parquet’s 10 pts, and Gus Feinberg’s 8/9 (pts/rebs).

Next up for Dragon Boys Basketball:

January 24 at Kinkaid*, 7 pm

January 27 vs. Episcopal High School*, 7 p.m

January 31 vs. Lake Houston Conquerors, 7 p.m

February 3 at Awty*, 7 pm

VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL

1/20 at Houston Christian* • 79-36 L

Next up for Dragon Girls Basketball:

January 24 at Kinkaid*, 5:30 pm

January 27 vs. Episcopal High School*, 5:30 p.m

January 31 at Duchesne, 5:30 pm

February 3 at Awty*, 5:30 pm

VARSITY BOYS SOCCER

1/17 vs HCYA • 2-0 W

Goals by Tanure Ewherido

1/20 at Houston Christian* • 1-0 W

Goal by Tanure Ewherido

Dragons are currently 3-1 in conference play

Next up for Dragon Boys Soccer:

January 24 at Kinkaid*, 7 pm

January 27 vs. Episcopal High School*, 7 p.m

February 3 at Awty*, 7 pm

VARSITY GIRLS SOCCER

1/17 at HCYA • 4-2 L

1/14 at Houston Christian* • 2-0 L

Next up for Dragon Girls Soccer:

January 24 at Kinkaid*, 5 pm

January 27 vs. Episcopal High School*, 5 p.m

January 31 at Duchesne, 5 p.m

February 3 at Awty*, 5 pm

VARSITY SWIM & DIVE

Next up for Dragon Swim & Dive:

January 27 at SPC South Zone, UH Campus Recreation Center, 4 pm