John Cook Notches 800th Career Win as Nebraska Volleyball Sweeps Michigan State

“This means I’ve been doing it a long time. I don’t care about any of that.”

That’s what Nebraska volleyball Coach John Cook said during pregame on what an 800th career win would mean. Less than two hours later and 10 matches into his 30th season as a head coach, he had it via a 25-15, 19, 23 sweep of Michigan State.

Cook’s tune had also changed slightly when, instead of the traditional volleyball, he was presented with a Commemorative belt buckle by Nebraska Athletic director Trev Alberts.

“It’s one of the most memorable Meaningful things that’s happened to me,” Cook said. “I was mad how we played, but when Trev came and I saw (the buckle), I got warm and fuzzy. That was really cool.”

