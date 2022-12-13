John Collins is on 4 teams’ radar, including the Brooklyn Nets

As per recent rumors, Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins has garnered a lot of interest from NBA teams. Shams Charania from The Athletic shared more on the matter, as teams such as the Utah Jazz, Brooklyn Nets, Dallas Mavericks and Washington Wizards pursue the forward.

John Collins received attention as a trade target recently. While him and the Hawks had come to a mutual agreement to move him into the offseason, no such deal had materialized.

Instead, the Hawks managed to sign Dejounte Murray from the San Antonio Spurs, adding a key roster piece while retaining Collins. While this could be viewed as beneficial, that hasn’t necessarily been the case.

Collins, who is in the second year of a massive five-year deal, hasn’t been living up to expectations. This, paired with the prospect of him being made available, almost facilitates the possibility of a trade moving forward.

Shams Charania shared more on this in an article. They wrote:

“The Hawks have had several teams in the Collins market, such as Utah, Washington, Brooklyn and Dallas, sources said. Atlanta has not shown interest so far in a potential framework that would contain Brooklyn’s Joe Harris, those sources said.”

“Phoenix has a desire for Collins but does not appear inclined to take on the forward, who is in the second season of a five-year, $125 million pact.”

“For their part, the Nets have been surging recently, winning seven of their last eight games and currently holding the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference at 16-12, and could look at Collins as a necessary jolt to their frontcourt.”

Charania reported several potential trading options. However, not all of them appear to be viable. Atlanta will have to play their cards carefully.

John Collins could benefit teams such as Washington and Brooklyn

A fair number of competitive teams in the NBA are looking to acquire Collins. However, not all of them are in a position to do so.

A huge burden that comes with acquiring the Hawks’ forward is his massive five-year contract. With a $125 million deal acting as a deterrent, teams such as the Phoenix Suns may opt for a different option, as per Shams Charania. Charania also mentioned the Washington Wizards and Brooklyn Nets as options.

With the Nets looking to trade Joe Harris, the team will look into a potential trade with the Hawks. While the Nets could bolster their roster with Collins, the Hawks may not be willing to take on Harris.

Meanwhile, a trade with the Wizards may be sensible. With Kyle Kuzma catching eyes this season, the Hawks could greatly benefit from a forward of his caliber.

Kuzma is expecting a massive payday in the upcoming season. Atlanta can certainly afford to pay him if he lives up to expectations. Unfortunately, there hasn’t been much traction on this front.

As things stand, the Hawks may not be able to move John Collins just yet.

