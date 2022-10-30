John Carroll men’s basketball loses to Case in scrimmage – News-Herald

John Carroll’s new-look men’s basketball team hit the Hardwood against an opposition for the first time — albeit a scrimmage — on Oct. 29.

The results against a quality opponent were mixed as the Blue Streaks led early but lost to preseason No. 19 Case Western Reserve, 87-80, at Mike Moran Court.

Breakdowns by the JCU defense on rotations led to easy buckets, Case hit a number of 3-pointers and built a double-digit lead in the second half.

“We just weren’t ready to defend,” said JCU Coach Pete Moran.

Even with that, Moran said there were many positives to absorb from the game that resembled a regular-season contest with starters and key reserves playing for most of it.

“I liked our energy, how hard we played,” said Moran. “There were times, first half, we got murdered on the glass. (Case) got the 50-50 balls. But I’m not disappointed. I’m actually kind of pleased with our guys’ effort, and we know what we have to get better at. And that’s going to a little bit of time.”

What Moran and Case Coach Todd McGuinness — whose team advanced to the NCAA Division III Sweet 16 a season ago — liked most about Oct. 29 was the competition that played out for 40 minutes.

“That’s a great scrimmage,” said Moran. “That’s high-level Division III basketball in the preseason … (Case is) an NCAA (tournament) caliber team, no doubt about it.”

Said McGuinness: “That’s about as talented a team we’re going to play all year. They’re big, they’re physical. (Jerry) Higgins and (Luke) Chicone, those guards are dynamic. In a couple of weeks, they’re going to look a lot different.”

How JCU will look Nov. 12 when it opens at home against Wittenberg might have been revealed at the start of the Case scrimmage. Starters included former News-Herald boys basketball players of the year Chicone of Mentor and Higgins of VASJ, plus Lake Catholic grad Luke Frazier rounding out the guards. Post players Henry Raynor and Will Yontek of St. Ignatius also started.

“We’re still looking at things, experimenting every day,” said Moran about his starting five.

Those five were five of the seven transfers Moran and his staff brought in during the offseason. As a group, the Blue Streaks have had nine official practices. Moran said despite the breakdowns against the Spartans, the 2022-23 group is making great progress.

“We’re light years ahead of where we should be with all these new faces,” he said.

Against Case, Chicone, Frazier and Higgins made a number of baskets off penetration and fast breaks. Higgins made two 3-pointers in the second half to help pull JCU to within 51-50. But the Spartans scored the next seven points and pulled away.

Case is hoping to make another deep postseason run after a 20-win season a year ago. Right now, the Spartans are dealing with injuries.

Key reserve Hunter Drench (a 6-foot-8 post) is lost for the season with an injury and Mitch Pendergrast (the team’s leading scorer last season at 18 points per game) is out five weeks with a wrist injury, said McGuinness.

On the plus side, Case showed off its newest addition in point guard Danny Frauenheim, a grad transfer from Susquehanna who was All-America in 2022-23. He gave fits to JCU all night during the scrimmage with his ability to penetrate and dish to open players.