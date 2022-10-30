John Carroll men’s basketball loses to Case in scrimmage – News-Herald

John Carroll’s new-look men’s basketball team hit the Hardwood against an opposition for the first time — albeit a scrimmage — on Oct. 29.

The results against a quality opponent were mixed as the Blue Streaks led early but lost to preseason No. 19 Case Western Reserve, 87-80, at Mike Moran Court.

Breakdowns by the JCU defense on rotations led to easy buckets, Case hit a number of 3-pointers and built a double-digit lead in the second half.

“We just weren’t ready to defend,” said JCU Coach Pete Moran.

