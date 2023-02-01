John Carroll men’s basketball facing daunting finish to regular season

Jan. 31—Whatever the John Carroll men’s basketball team’s record is in about three weeks when the regular season is over, it will definitely earn it.

The Blue Streaks are enjoying success with a 17-2 record and an 11-1 mark in the Ohio Athletic Conference — good for first place, one game ahead of Mount Union. JCU is also ranked the highest its been in 2022-23 at No. 7 in this week’s D3Hoops.com Top 25 poll.

This https://t.co/AzrquR8eGd MBB Top 25 includes @RowanAthletics for the first time since November 26, 2001, a span of 7,735 days: https://t.co/k5UhNqzaFx #d3hoops

— D3hoops/Pat Coleman (@d3hoops) January 30, 2023

Starting Feb. 1, things really get Amped for Coach Pete Moran’s team with four of its final six regular-season games on the road.

The stretch begins at third-place Heidelberg (13-6, 8-4), a team that handed Mount its first loss of the season. JCU beat Heidelberg earlier this season.

“On the road is tough in the OAC,” said Moran. “We’re going to get everyone’s best effort. We’ll see how the cards play out.”

There’s plenty on the line down the stretch with the Purple Raiders close behind. The most obvious is the regular-season title, and the No. 1 seed in the OAC tournament that comes with it.

The postseason conference tournament features the top six teams in the standings, with the Nos. 1 and 2 teams earning byes to the semifinal round.

There’s also Positioning for the upcoming NCAA Division III men’s tournament, which — barring an unforeseen collapse — looks like a lock for the Blue Streaks. There is also the possibility of JCU hosting a first-round, four-team pod site, and conceivably another if it continues to advance.

There are school marks possibly within reach for JCU. The first is the 27 victories by the 2003-04 Final Four team that featured Pete and Matt Moran as teammates. Matt is currently an Assistant to his brother Pete.

If the Blue Streaks win out in the regular season, they would break the school record for best mark in the OAC at 17-1. The 2008-09 team that was 25-5 overall was a school-best 16-2 in conference play that season.

Story continues

To attain any of that, JCU has to navigate a Tricky trip to Heidelberg on Feb. 1 then a home game vs. Marietta three days later Feb. 4.

Following a home game Feb. 8 against Otterbein, the Blue Streaks close out the regular season with games at Ohio Northern (Feb. 11), at Baldwin Wallace (Feb. 15) and at Wilmington (Feb. 18).

The Heidelberg trip presents a unique factor in that JCU has four days off — one more than the usual three — in between games. Its last game was last Friday (Jan. 27) at Capital.

“I hope it’s a plus,” said Moran of the extended off time. “Hope the guys are well-rested.”

Executing down the stretch — especially in tight road games — is a factor Moran has been continuously stressing to his team. That scenario was on display in JCU’s last game, a close win at Capital.

Sophomore point guard Luke Chicone had one of his best games since arriving at JCU in the Jan. 27 wins at Capital. The Mentor Graduate scored 24 points on 10 of 18 shooting, and accounted for 13 of his team’s final 15 points in the 73-65 win.

It was a game that was a bit off-script. The Blue Streaks — which has outrebounded opponents in most games — lost that battle by almost double figures against Capitol, 41-32. To offset that, JCU forced 22 turnovers.

It was a game in which the guard threesome of Chicone — who delivered offensively — and Jerry Higgins (VASJ) and Chase Toppin — who delivered defensively — were huge down the stretch.

“They were getting stops, and getting buckets and we kind of rode that wave a little bit,” said Moran. “These guys are gamers. They’ve been in big moments.”

JCU remaining schedule

February 1 at Heidelberg

February 4 Marietta

February 8 Otterbein

February 11 at Ohio Northern

February 15 at Baldwin Wallace

February 18 at Wilmington