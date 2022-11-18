John Carlson Scores Shorthanded Goal in His 900th NHL Game

By taking the ice on Thursday night against the St. Louis Blues, Washington Capitals defenseman John Carlson officially skated in his 900th career NHL game, all spent as a member of the Capitals.

Carlson, who was drafted by the Capitals with the 27th overall pick in the 2008 NHL Entry Draft, notched his fourth goal of the 2022-23 season on the milestone night in the second period while shorthanded, cutting the deficit to 3-2 (one that would be short-lived).

The shorty was just the second of No. 74’s career, with the other coming over seven years ago in February 2015 against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Carlson became just the sixth player in franchise history to mark the ninth-century mark in Games Played in a Capitals uniform, the third-youngest, and the sixth-youngest among active blueliners. He is the fourth member of his draft class to reach the milestone, after Drew Doughty (Los Angeles Kings), Josh Bailey (New York Islanders), and Steven Stamkos (Tampa Bay Lightning). He also does so three days before the 13th anniversary of his NHL debut.

In 900 career games (with one period left to play at the time of writing), Carlson has recorded 136 Goals, 467 Assists, and 603 Points.

By Michael Fleetwood

