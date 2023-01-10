John Campbell Announces Transfer Decision, Suitors Include Tennessee Football

The offseason is officially underway for Tennessee football. The Volunteers have concluded the year and now focus on roster construction for the 2023 season. Volunteer Country has fans covered with all the latest Portal entries and NFL Draft declarations.

The Portal window is from December 5 until January 18. If players don’t transfer within that window, they must wait until May following spring practice to enter the transfer portal.

Miami Offensive lineman John Campbell entered the transfer portal in December and quickly narrowed his list of suitors. Ultimately, Campbell’s decision came down to Tennessee, Florida State, and Florida.

While the Orlando, Florida product was largely interested in staying in the Sunshine State, the Tennessee atmosphere beckoned him for a visit. Campbell settled on X and made things official on Monday.

Campbell was a part of the 2018 signing class, meaning he has one season of eligibility that he hasn’t exhausted.

Current Transfer List

Walker Merrill, WR (Portal)

Jimmy Holiday, WR (Portal)

Jimmy Calloway, WR (Louisville)

Len’Neth Whitehead, RB (Portal)

Justin Williams-Thomas, RB (Stanford)

Miles Campbell, TE (Portal)

William Parker, OL (Portal)

Savion Herring, OL (Portal)

RJ Perry, T (Portal)

Jordan Phillips, DL (Maryland)

Romello Edwards, DB (Portal)

