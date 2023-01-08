John Calipari, Rodney Terry top CBS Sports’ potential Chris Beard successors

Texas basketball is the first prominent program searching for a new Coach during the 2022-23 cycle. Following the midseason firing of Chris Beard, some expect the Longhorns to swing for the fences with their next coaching hire. As such, CBS Sports’ Gary Parrish released a list of candidates that Texas should pursue. Horns247 also released its list of candidates for 247Sports subscribers.

One solution could already be in-house. Interim Coach Rodney Terry has been in charge of the program since Dec. 12 in Texas’ win against Rice, and there is a chance that he could have the interim tag removed at the season’s end.

“They know that everything was still in front of them,” Terry said after a recent win against Oklahoma State. “They want to control, you know, what they can control. But they’ve been working every day, and it’s a long season. It’s a long season, and we’ll have this one for one night. But again, it’s been a very resilient group in terms of just really staying the course – staying the course and working the process.”

Here are candidates that Texas could consider for its coaching vacancy, according to CBS Sports: