John Calipari hints at more new lineups for Kentucky Wildcats Basketball

The Kentucky Wildcats are not off to the start we all envisioned for this season, but John Calipari is trying to figure out the best way for this team to play.

Last week, Calipari talked about lineup changes he wanted to make, and we saw that against Florida A&M with Lance Ware getting the start at power forward, and Cason Wallace being the point guard down the stretch to close out the game.

However, Calipari hinted in his Monday radio show that more changes could be on the way.

The change that stood out the most was that Calipari suggested going with a smaller lineup. His plan is to keep Chris Livingston at the small forward and play Adou Thiero at the power forward while Oscar Tshiebwe plays the 5.

“We experimented with it today, and we’re gonna try tomorrow…a little bit with Adou and Chris. Chris at the 3, Adou at the 4, two guards, and Oscar. Now you’ve got four guards in,” Calipari said.

Many have been wanting to see the 6-foot-6 Livingston play the power forward for this team, but Calipari has basically thrown that out the window. However, plugging in the 6-foot-6 Thiero at that spot could bring the toughness and spacing that we wanted to see with Livingston.

“You’re talking about giving space to where if they’re really trying to get in, you’ve got three guys or four guys that can all make shots, and you’ve still got the toughness of Chris and Adou,” Cal exclaimed.

“We’ve got talent, we’re just not on the same page right now. We’re getting closer.”

The Cats showed some good things at the start of the game and down the stretch against Florida A&M. Now, we will just have to see if everything starts clicking for this group.

A Sea of ​​Blue comes loaded with the best Kentucky Wildcats links, news, analysis, and some other fun stuff, so be sure to go ‘like’ our Facebook page and then go follow us on Twitter. And as always, Go Cats!!!!