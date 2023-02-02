John Calipari had the back of Ole Miss basketball Coach Kermit Davis

OXFORD — John Calipari wasn’t asked about Ole Miss basketball Coach Kermit Davis, but the Kentucky boss didn’t care much.

He knows a thing or two about being under pressure, and he had a point to make.

“I told Kermit after, they’re in every game they play,” Calipari said, driving his pointer finger into the podium after each syllable for effect. “They just need to bust out in one game.”

Well, yes and no.

The Rebels (9-13, 1-8 SEC) have certainly endured their fair share of close losses. You might include the 75-66 defeat the Rebels suffered Tuesday night to the visiting Wildcats (15-7, 6-3) within that sample, depending on your definition of close.

Since Christmas, they’ve suffered a narrow home defeat to Tennessee, blown a second-half lead against Georgia, gave Mississippi State a hard time on the road and offered Auburn a little scare. But Ole Miss has also been throttled by Oklahoma State, lost by double digits to Arkansas and Missouri and taken one on the chin from Alabama.

The Rebels have dropped 10 of 11 and haven’t won consecutive games since November. They are 5-22 in their last 27 regular-season SEC games dating back to last season. Ole Miss fans in the arena and online seem to be losing patience.

Still, Calipari – whose own relationship with Kentucky fans hasn’t been the rosiest this season – offered Davis his backing. He knows this kind of pressure well.

“They’ve got the shooters, the big guys,” Calipari said. “They’re right on the cusp. Real coaching gets done when this kind of stuff goes on, all the noise. This is when coaching gets done. You watch Kermit, because he’s one of the best.”

Something Davis has consistently pointed to as the temperature has risen is his belief that his team hasn’t quit. And, if they wanted a reason to, they had plenty available against the Wildcats.

Ole Miss’ best player and leading scorer Matthew Murrell didn’t dress for the third straight game. Before tip, the Rebels announced Daeshun Ruffin – who figured in preseason as the Robin to Murrell’s Batman – was stepping away from the program to focus on his mental and physical health. Add in the losing and the opponent and there was every reason for the Rebels to mail it in. They didn’t. That’s a win for Davis, but he needs real wins. And they need to come soon.

“Just kind of getting through some difficult things,” Davis said postgame. “It has been for two years. Haven’t had a lot of great luck happen with Ole Miss basketball.

“I feel for two people: I feel for our players and I feel for our fans. That’s the two people I feel for. We want better than what’s going on at Ole Miss.”

Davis said Tuesday that he views the SEC as an unforgiving league, and it certainly has been that way for the Rebels this season.

But, if the analytical ratings are to be believed, the Rebels have three of their best shots at another win coming up with Vanderbilt, Georgia and South Carolina – ranked 98th, 102nd and 255th in KenPom’s ratings as of Tuesday night.

“One of the greatest honors for me is to be the Coach at Ole Miss,” Davis said. “I feel that way every time I wake up. We’re going to keep fighting it and keep our heads down and work.”

