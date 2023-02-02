John Calipari had the back of Ole Miss basketball Coach Kermit Davis

OXFORD — John Calipari wasn’t asked about Ole Miss basketball Coach Kermit Davis, but the Kentucky boss didn’t care much.

He knows a thing or two about being under pressure, and he had a point to make.

“I told Kermit after, they’re in every game they play,” Calipari said, driving his pointer finger into the podium after each syllable for effect. “They just need to bust out in one game.”

Well, yes and no.

The Rebels (9-13, 1-8 SEC) have certainly endured their fair share of close losses. You might include the 75-66 defeat the Rebels suffered Tuesday night to the visiting Wildcats (15-7, 6-3) within that sample, depending on your definition of close.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button