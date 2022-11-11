John Calipari figuring out best 8-man rotation

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Without the reigning National Player of the Year, a preseason All-SEC first-team pick and another key member of its rotation, Kentucky men’s basketball nearly put up a triple-digit total in its season opener Monday.

UK settled for 95 in a 32-point win over Howard at Rupp Arena.

In his first college game, freshman guard Cason Wallace almost posted a triple-double. (They finished with 15 points, eight rebounds and nine assists.) In their Wildcat debuts, Antonio Reeves and CJ Frederick had the game’s top-two point totals: Reeves had 22, Frederick 20.

That’s all well and good for UK — in one sense. During the grind of a college basketball season, depth can be a team’s best friend. But it also will be an issue — albeit a “good problem” to have, Coach John Calipari said after Monday’s dominant win — once Kentucky’s aforementioned NPOY (forward Oscar Tshiebwe), All-SEC first teamer (point guard Sahvir Wheeler) and rotational piece (forward Daimion Collins) are back.

