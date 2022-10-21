John Calipari definitely hints at DJ Wagner commitment: Kentucky Basketball News

UPDATE

John Calipari has no chill.

Today, the Kentucky Wildcats basketball head Coach dropped another not-so-subtle hint that DJ Wagner, arguably the best high school Recruit in 2023, will ultimately be rocking Kentucky blue.

Calipari’s latest hint involves a special edition basketball from Drake’s Nike sub-label, NOCTA, who Wagner just happened to sign an NIL deal with recently.

It’s also worth noting that these NOCTA balls were the money balls in the 3-point contest for Kentucky’s Big Blue Madness event.

Got a new ball for the office and going to put it next to my Calipari Pack shoes!! My good friend @Drake impacting basketball at all levels. Anything he touches turns to gold!! pic.twitter.com/4gQ1MwwSVR — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) October 21, 2022

We still don’t have a firm date on when Wagner will announce his commitment, but it’s safe to say Calipari is feeling very confident about landing the big-time recruit.

