John Calipari Confirms Return of Kentucky-Indiana Basketball Series in 2025-26

Kentucky Coach John Calipari weighed in on the potential return of the Kentucky-Indiana basketball series on Wednesday at SEC Media Day.

“We’ve agreed in principle that we’ll be playing them,” Calipari said.

The matchups are not set in stone, but Calipari’s comment on Wednesday is as close as it gets. Calipari said the series will return for the 2025-26 season with locations to be announced.

Reports of Indiana and Kentucky renewing an annual basketball rivalry series have swirled throughout the offseason. Last week, CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein reported there will be on-campus and neutral site games. Back in May, Indiana Coach Mike Woodson made his intentions clear.

