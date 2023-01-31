Joey Poulin enjoying an all-time boys’ basketball career at Tamarac

TROY — The concluding stages of the varsity basketball journey at Tamarac for point guard Joey Poulin are upon him. The senior has plenty of things he still wants to accomplish and it is enlightening to see how far he has come since being summoned to the varsity as a freshman.

Poulin, who became the program’s all-time leading scorer last week during an 87-65 win against Bishop Gibbons, has developed into an elite scorer who has maintained his abilities to create opportunities for his teammates. Four years ago, all Poulin wanted to do as a ninth-grader was shovel the ball off to others.

“I still have the Scouting report from his freshman year when we were really good. He was really frail,” Hoosick Falls Coach Mike Lilac Jr. said. “I remember writing he is going to be a really good player, but that he wasn’t strong yet. He has filled out. With those long arms, he gets his hands on a lot of passes and they turn those steals into points. “

“I was just a passer. I didn’t want to score,” Poulin said.

Poulin ended up earning team Most Valuable Player honors as a freshman and steadily elevated his all-around game each subsequent year.

“It is amazing to see the progression he has made,” Tamarac Coach Eric Medved said. “Obviously, having been there and seen so many practices with him through the course of his varsity career, when you look back at the beginning, he was definitely bashful to the point where he didn’t even look at the basket. He was purely a set-up guy and was completely fine with that. I started to look at the numbers that year. It started with numbers of three and eight points and went up where he had 17 against Mechanicville and 16 twice against Hoosick Falls. You started to see he could step up in big games, when necessary, even though he was not comfortable in that role. He has always been that pass-first. He has Incredible vision.”

As a junior, Poulin averaged 15.9 points per game and helped Tamarac land the No. 1 seed for the Section II Class B Tournament. The Bengals finished 20-3 after dropping a 74-71 semifinal decision against Catholic Central.

“He got hurt on the first play driving to the basket against Catholic Central and we got down 19 points trying to battle back from his injury,” Medved said. “They sat there and closed physically. They told me, ‘Coach, I am not hurt. I can play.’ I threw him back out there. When he was out there, he gave it everything he had. That was the moment when you realized he was going to do anything he could. When we got down all those points, you could see a Transformation in him with maturity and growth. He kept that going throughout the offseason. He’s had a laser focus that I saw in him during the summer league and every single drill.”

Said Poulin, “Coming off that loss, I was thinking about what I could have done better, with maybe scoring more or looking at the hoop more, made me focus during the summer on one-on-one moves and trying to go downhill without hesitating.”

Poulin’s work has produced tremendous results as he tops Tamarac with averages of 27.1 points, 8.1 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.2 blocks per game. He is also shooting 52 percent from the field.

“He has gotten a lot better,” Lilac Jr. said. “Most of the coaches in the league think they are better than they were last year. I am most impressed with his play-making skills and his passing. You think you have him stopped and he’ll go by somebody and gets his teammates some really good shots.”

“I think he has improved tremendously,” Stillwater Coach Bruce Lilac said. “He has really gone from just being a passer to being a complete player. He’s 6-foot-3 with a 6-5 wingspan. With that wingspan, he is a tough kid to play against.”

“He makes everyone better,” Tamarac senior forward James Blake said. “He motivates us every day in practice and is a great leader. You couldn’t ask for a better leader.”

“It has been an Absolute Pleasure to see his Evolution in progress,” Medved said.





The Bengals, ranked No. 6 in the Class B state poll, stand at 14-2 overall and 10-0 in the Wasaren League standings. The team’s next challenge comes Tuesday at Hoosick Falls.

Poulin, whose parents both played at American International College and whose older sister Renna is a senior guard at Russell Sage, has not only gotten stronger, he put a great deal of effort into becoming a better athlete by increasing his vertical leap and agility. When he goes in the air, he does damage.

“I did a lot of drills my dad put me through with reacting in the air and using different angles,” Poulin said.

“He floats. It is almost like he is gliding,” Blake said. “He jumps so high and he is a quick thinker with his basketball IQ. He makes the right play.”

“When he elevates now, he can see things he couldn’t see before because of his height,” Medved said. “He can throw any skip pass that is necessary and threads the needle. He is great in leading the break. When he gets you up in the air, he can hurt you shooting it or passing it. You never know.”