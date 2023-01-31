Joey Poulin enjoying an all-time boys’ basketball career at Tamarac
TROY — The concluding stages of the varsity basketball journey at Tamarac for point guard Joey Poulin are upon him. The senior has plenty of things he still wants to accomplish and it is enlightening to see how far he has come since being summoned to the varsity as a freshman.
Poulin, who became the program’s all-time leading scorer last week during an 87-65 win against Bishop Gibbons, has developed into an elite scorer who has maintained his abilities to create opportunities for his teammates. Four years ago, all Poulin wanted to do as a ninth-grader was shovel the ball off to others.