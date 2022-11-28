Joey N’Do steals the show with an incredible reaction to the Cameroon goal

A real breath of fresh air.

Joey N’Do stole the show on RTE with his incredible reaction to Cameroon’s draw with Serbia on Monday morning.

When Aleksandar Mitrovic made it 3-1 to Serbia, it seemed as though the game was over, but Cameroon refused to lie down.

The introduction of Vincent Aboubakar changed the game entirely, as he scored a beautiful chipped goal, before setting up the winner for Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.

GOAL – CAMEROON 🇨🇲 – 64′ Amazing scenes as Aboubakar doesn’t bother celebrating as he thinks he’s offside – but he’s not! 📺 Watch live now on @rte2 & @rteplayer: https://t.co/2W5kFubRRc 📱 Live updates: https://t.co/2Ht2mhqRzi#FIFAWorldCup #CMRSRB #RTESoccer pic.twitter.com/5hgCMKa5Mm — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) November 28, 2022

N’Do, who is a League of Ireland legend, played at the World Cup with Cameroon in 1998, while he was an unused substitute in the Squad in the 2002 World Cup.

His response to the Aboubakar goal was excellent, and something that you really don’t see too often in the RTE studio.

They ran around the studio in disbelief, before realizing that the goal had been ruled out for offside. Unfortunately, the camera wasn’t still rolling after VAR deemed that the striker was in fact onside.

Joey N’Do reacts to Cameroon goal

🇨🇲 3-3 🇷🇸 From Joy to despair… and back to Joy (not captured on camera) Please savor Joey N’Do’s lap of the @rtesport studio after Vincent Aboubakar’s Sensational goal, which was briefly ruled out for offside#fifaworldcup #rtesoccer pic.twitter.com/VbdVg0bHc5 — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) November 28, 2022

Speaking after the game, the former Cameroon international said that the result was never in doubt, much to the amusement of Kenny Cunningham.

They said: “I never doubt. You doubt… Like I said, 3-1 against Cameroon you are still not safe. When you are 3-1 up, you are a little more relaxed, you feel like the job is done.

“For Cameroon you are safer when you are 1-0 up instead of 3-1. We cannot accept defeats. It doesn’t matter who we play against, it’s too much for us. Unfortunately for Kenny, he thought the game was over, or Cameroon would concede six or seven.

“I love the third goal, when I saw your face Kenny, I loved it.”

Many of those who tuned into RTE on Monday morning took to social media to praise the performance of N’Do, as he and Cunningham provided some great entertainment.

