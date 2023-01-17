Joey Bosa rips officials after Chargers’ playoff Collapse vs. Jaguars: ‘I’m sick of those f—ing people’

The Los Angeles Chargers completely collapsed against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday, blowing a 27-0 lead to lose, 31-30, in the wild-card round. The historic loss resulted in some visible emotions from the Chargers, none more obvious than defensive end Joey Bosa.

Feeling the officials missed a false start on the Jaguars’ touchdown that cut the deficit to 30-26, Bosa headed towards the sideline and threw his helmet, prompting a second unsportsmanlike penalty that resulted in Jacksonville attempting a two-point conversion. With the line of scrimmage on the one-yard line due to the penalty, Trevor Lawrence was able to sneak the ball over the goal line to bring his team within two points.

After the loss, Bosa did not hold back his feelings about the officials, saying (via ESPN), “I’m sick of those f—ing people.”

“I’m sure I have some fines coming my way already,” Bosa said, looking like he didn’t want to say too much. However, the approach soon changed.

“I do really, really want to say some things,” Bosa continued (via ESPN). “I need to be more accountable for my actions, obviously, but it’s a heated game and I’m hurting out there, I’m playing on half a leg, I’m getting dragged to the ground, whatever, could hurt me along with screwing our team, and yeah, maybe some of ’em weren’t as blatant as I thought, but I don’t know. I think there just needs to be more accountability. I mean, if I say something to them I get a $40,000 fine, but if they Blow a call that ruins an entire team’s season, they get to — they’ll probably be back in the Locker room after the game like, ‘Haha, got that a–hole, oh yeah, got him. 15 yards what a loser.'”

Controversial calls have always been a major topic in the league, and when the stakes are heightened, so are the emotions and criticisms over calls. The team should have done more to not be in the position to make one call mean so much, and Bosa admitted as much after the defeat.

“We lost because we f—g blew it in the second half. Pretty simple.”

The play Bosa was fuming over turned into Lawrence’s fourth touchdown of the game, after throwing four interceptions in the first half.

After forcing a three-and-out, the Jaguars then marched down the field and kicked a 36-yard field goal to win the game and advance to the Divisional round. They will face the No. 1-seeded Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday. The game will mark the Jaguars’ first Divisional appearance since 2017.

Meanwhile, the Chargers are left with a heartbreaking loss and questions regarding the future of head Coach Brandon Staleywho has been highly criticized at times throughout the season.