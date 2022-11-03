Joey Baker ‘absolutely’ ready to go for Michigan basketball debut

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Of the Michigan men’s basketball team’s seven newcomers, Joey Baker may have the highest-profile track record.

The 22-year-old was a four-year letterwinner at Duke, one of the sport’s premier programs. He was voted a Captain in 2021-22, when he played in 34 games. He has already seen action in two NCAA Tournaments and has made key baskets in college basketball’s biggest rivalry.

But after he started just four games over that four-year Blue Devil career, Baker sought other options via the transfer portal. Michigan seemed like a good fit, and the wing trusted his gut when he committed in June.

“It was awesome,” Baker said of being recruited by Juwan Howard. “I had some really good conversations with Coach Howard while that process was going on. He was very honest with me. I was very honest with him and the rest of the staff. When I came and visited, it felt like a match, and that’s something that was important to me — just trusting my instincts.”

Part of Michigan’s trust in Baker regarding his health. The wing has played through a hip impingement for much of his basketball career. But he aggravated the condition early last season when he slipped and hit it as he fell, leading him to consider a more permanent fix.

They took care of it in the offseason by getting surgery in April. The Doctors shaved down some of the cartilage in his hip so it could move more freely, he says. Since then, it’s been weeks of rehab and treating his body right.

“I’ve been feeling great,” he said in mid-October. “My hip has been coming along really well. Being cautious, I guess, is the best way to put it. I’m grateful for Coach Howard and the medical staff.”

When we asked Baker if he’ll be a full-go for the season, which begins Nov. 7, they replied unequivocally: “Absolutely.”

“It wasn’t a major injury,” they explained. “Just something that I needed to get taken care of, and I’ve been feeling way better because of it.”

That wasn’t necessarily the case throughout the summer. Baker wasn’t a full participant in practices until the fall — and even then, the program was cautious and gave him rest days to help facilitate his recovery

Now that he’s back at full speed, Baker is contributing with what he calls his “best attribute” — outside shooting.

“Beautiful stroke,” Associate Coach Phil Martelli said of Baker. Juwan Howard was even more straightforward during his summer media session: “We need Joey,” he said then.

It was no secret that Michigan wants to improve as a three-point shooting team this year. With a skilled big man in Hunter Dickinson, a reliable Sharpshooter can improve many facets of the offense, and Baker is keenly aware of that.

“They believed in me and they had a plan and a role for me,” he said of being recruited by UM. And what is that role?

“Having a bigger impact than I was able to have at Duke is winning,” he said. “I felt like there was something that I do — probably my best attribute as a player. Not the only one, but my strength is something that the team was in need of a little bit. I felt like I fit that role and could bring a lot more than just that.”

He’ll have his first chance to prove it starting with Friday night’s exhibition against Ferris State.