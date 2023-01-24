Joelinton’s goal gives Newcastle edge in Carabao Cup semis

Newcastle beat Southampton in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semifinals. It was a heated match that featured eight yellow cards, including one player being sent off. In the end, Magpies midfielder Joelinton scored the winner to take the advantage in the two-legged tie.

The Matchup was of two historic English Clubs heading in drastically different directions. Newcastle have only lost two of their 26 total matches so far this season. The Magpies are currently sitting third in the Premier League, ahead of teams such as Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea.

Southampton, however, are bottom of the league standings. The south coast club lost seven of their last eight top flight fixtures and will have a fight to remain in the Premier League beyond this season. Despite their league struggles, the Saints had actually not lost any of their five non-league games this season entering Tuesday.

Newcastle goal ruled out for handball

Joelinton thought that he put the visitors ahead late in the first half. The versatile Brazilian pounced on a rebounded shot and calmly put the ball into the back of the net. However, match referee Stuart Attwell quickly disallowed the goal because Joelinton controlled the ball with his arm. Replays showed that it was probably the correct decision. The ball seemingly Struck the Newcastle player’s arm and chest.

Minutes later there was a heavy Collision between Nick Pope and Moussa Djenepo. The Newcastle goalkeeper Flew out of his penalty area to win a header outside the box. Although they won the header, they also crushed Djenepo in the process. Nevertheless, Attwell decided that there was no foul. The Southampton Winger had to be substituted before the Halftime break because of the incident.

Joelinton provides difference in Carabao Cup for Newcastle

Joelinton finally put Newcastle ahead in the 73rd minute thanks to a perfect pass by substitute Alexander Isak. The Swede made a beautiful run towards the Southampton box and squared the ball to an onrushing Joelinton. The goal came exactly 20 minutes after the Brazilian missed a sitter right in front of the goal.

Southampton thought they leveled the scoreline just two minutes later. Adam Armstrong, who came on for the injured Djenepo, bundled the ball into the back of the net after a bit of Chaos inside the box. While the goal initially stood, VAR eventually ruled it out because of a handball by the goalscorer.

The hosts’ chances of mounting a comeback were essentially squashed when center back Duje Caleta-Car was sent off for a second yellow card late in the match.

Both infractions came from dribbling Magpies players attempting to go through towards the goal. Newcastle eventually won the game and took a 1-0 advantage home to St. James’ Park. The reverse fixture will take place on January 31st.

