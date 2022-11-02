Joel Piroe | We needed more composure in front of goal

Joel Piroe felt Swansea City were just missing a bit of composure in front of goal during their 1-0 defeat to Preston at Deepdale.

The Swans created plenty of chances, particularly in the second half, but they found the hosts’ goalkeeper – and former Swan – Freddie Woodman in inspired form as he made a handful of stops, including standout moments to deny Jay Fulton and Ryan Manning.

Piroe himself headed wide in the first half, while substitute Ollie Cooper and Harry Darling missed the target with chances in the second.

It meant the Swans did not get the rewards their dominance of the second period perhaps deserved, and the Dutchman just felt a bit of coolness at a couple of key moments would have made the difference.

“On another day, we could have won it,” said the striker.

“We just have to finish our chances because we had enough opportunities to score an equalizer, and score a winner, but if you don’t do that – and you concede a Silly goal – then you don’t win games.

“We need to encourage each other and keep believing that we will score – I think a bit of composure is something that we missed.”

Tuesday evening marked the striker’s first game back after serving a three-game suspension for receiving a straight red against Burnley.

Piroe was absent for victories against Reading and Cardiff City as well as a draw against Bristol City.

“It was frustrating to sit on the touch line,” he admitted.

“I wanted to help the team out and wanted to perform, but the job the boys did was brilliant.

“I’m really happy to be back and I want to make a difference again. I think the next 10 days will be very demanding, but everyone is feeling fit, and I know everyone is physically ready for it.

“We always want to bounce back and get a win at home against Wigan Athletic on Saturday. We want to do it for the fans.”