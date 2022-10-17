Joel Klatt updates top 10 after college football Week 7

Joel Klatt and the Fox Sports crew have seen Michigan football play the last four weeks and he’s had a lot of questions about the Wolverines in the early going. However, a lot of those issues were resolved with the 41-17 win over Penn State.

On Sunday evening, Klatt Revealed his updated top 10 with some big changes given Alabama’s loss to Tennessee, USC’s loss to Utah, and TCU’s upset of Oklahoma State. Although many of the same teams are still in the top 10, we’re getting a clearer view of the college football landscape as we move along.

That said, here are the teams Klatt has in his latest top 10.