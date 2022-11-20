Joel Klatt updates his top ten in college football after Week 12. Does he have Ohio State or Michigan higher?

Fox College Football Analyst Joel Klatt is at it again. Each week he updates his opinion on what the top teams in college football are after taking in all the action and shares his view with the people.

Klatt has historically been very kind to the Buckeyes, especially since he started calling a bunch of their games when Fox started its Big Noon Kickoff show and Featured games. But hey, with the record of success Ohio State has had, who can blame him?

This season, Klatt has had Ohio State anywhere from No. 1 to No. 3, and we’re now just one game from one of the most anticipated installments of The Game between the Buckeyes and Wolverines we’ve ever experienced.

So what does the Fox College Football Analyst think the top ten teams like Georgia, TCU, LSU, and Alabama are after Week 12? And where is Ohio State compared to Michigan? Here’s a look at Klatt’s latest college football rankings as we head into Rivalry Week across most of the country.

Teams knocking on the door of Joel Klatt’s top 10 after Week 12

Oregon players celebrate a touchdown by running back Jordan James, center, as the Oregon Ducks take on the Stanford Cardinal Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.

PRINT MAIN Ncaa Football Oregon Stanford Football Stanford At Oregon

Oregon Ducks

Tennessee Volunteers

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Kansas State Wildcats

Utah Utes

Well. 10 – Washington Huskies

Nov 19, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies running back Richard Newton (6) celebrates with Offensive lineman Henry Bainivalu (66, right) after rushing for a touchdown against the Colorado Buffaloes during the third quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Where Things Stand

Record | 9-2

Last Result | Won vs. Colorado, 54-7

Last Week’s Klatt Ranking | NR (⇑)

Well. 9 – Clemson Tigers

Clemson tight end Jake Briningstool (9) and teammates celebrate a play during the second quarter against NC State at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina Saturday, October 1, 2022.

Ncaa Football Clemson Football Vs Nc State Wolfpack. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Where Things Stand

Record | 10-1

Last Result | Won vs. Miami, 40-10

Last Week’s Klatt Ranking | NR (⇑)

Penn State Nittany Lions

Nov 12, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Nicholas Singleton (10) runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Maryland Terrapins at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Maryland 30-0. Credit: Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Where Things Stand

Record | 9-2

Last Result | Won at Rutgers, 55-10

Last Week’s Klatt Ranking | Well. 9 (⇑)

Alabama Crimson Tide

Sep 17, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head Coach Nick Saban talks to quarterback Bryce Young (9) during the second half against the UL Monroe Warhawks at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Where Things Stand

Record | 9-2

Last Result | Won vs. Austin Peay, 34-0

Last Week’s Klatt Ranking | Well. 7 (⇔)

LSU Tigers

Josh Williams runs the ball and scores as the LSU Tigers take down Alabama 32-31 at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, LA, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Where Things Stand

Record | 9-2

Last Result | Won at UAB, 41-10

Last Week’s Klatt Ranking | Well. 6 (⇔)

Well. 5 – USC Trojans

Nov 11, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Raleek Brown (14) celebrates his touchdown scored against the Colorado Buffaloes during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Where Things Stand

Record | 10-1

Last Result | Won at UCLA, 48-45

Last Week’s Klatt Ranking | Well. 8 (⇑)

TCU Horned Frogs (11-0)

Nov 5, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs punt returner Derius Davis (11) reacts after scoring a touchdown on an 82-yard punt return during the first half of a game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Where Things Stand

Record | 11-0

Last Result | Won at Baylor, 29-28

Last Week’s Klatt Ranking | Well. 4 (⇔)

Michigan Wolverines

Oct 8, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Michigan Wolverines head Coach Jim Harbaugh yells during the second half against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium. Wolverines won 31 to 10. Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Where Things Stand

Record | 11-0

Last Result | Won vs. Illinois, 19-17

Last Week’s Klatt Ranking | Well. 3 (⇔)

Ohio State Buckeyes

Nov 19, 2022; College Park, MD, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back Dallan Hayden (5) celebrates his rushing touchdown with Ohio State Buckeyes Offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. (77) against Maryland Terrapins in the third quarter in their Big Ten game at SECU Stadium. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Where Things Stand

Record | 11-0

Last Result | Won at Maryland, 43-30

Last Week’s Klatt Ranking | Well. 2 (⇔)

Georgia Bulldogs (11-0)

Georgia Bulldogs running back Branson Robinson (22) celebrates with Georgia Bulldogs tight end Cade Brock (44) after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game between Auburn and Georgia in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2022. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Where Things Stand

Record | 11-0

Last Result | Won at Kentucky, 16-6

Last Week’s Klatt Ranking | Well. 1 (⇔)

Joel Klatt’s top ten college football teams and Twitter thread

