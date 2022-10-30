Joel Klatt updates his college football top 10 after Week 9
While the week in college football wasn’t wild in terms of big upsets or anything like that, we did see some teams really assert themselves. One of those teams was Tennessee with a visceral beatdown of neighboring Kentucky.
Georgia beat Rival Florida, Michigan beat Rival MSU, Ohio State beat Rival Penn State. There were some growing pains in the latter two games, to be sure, but it doesn’t always necessarily preclude doom.
Fox Sports’ Joel Klatt has a steady hand, and while OSU did come away with a multi-score win, he dropped the Buckeyes a spot in his latest top 10. Here is the list of who he has and where.
Utah Utes
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
UCLA Bruins
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Oregon Ducks
Oregon running back Noah Whittington carries the ball for the Ducks as the Oregon Ducks take on the UCLA Bruins Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.
Clemson Tigers
Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports
Alabama Crimson Tide
Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
TCU Horned Frogs
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Michigan Wolverines
Photo: Isaiah Hole
Georgia Bulldogs
Photo by: Isaiah Hole
Ohio State Buckeyes
Syndication: York Daily Record
Tennessee Volunteers
Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel
