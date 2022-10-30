Joel Klatt updates his college football top 10 after Week 9

While the week in college football wasn’t wild in terms of big upsets or anything like that, we did see some teams really assert themselves. One of those teams was Tennessee with a visceral beatdown of neighboring Kentucky.

Georgia beat Rival Florida, Michigan beat Rival MSU, Ohio State beat Rival Penn State. There were some growing pains in the latter two games, to be sure, but it doesn’t always necessarily preclude doom.

Fox Sports’ Joel Klatt has a steady hand, and while OSU did come away with a multi-score win, he dropped the Buckeyes a spot in his latest top 10. Here is the list of who he has and where.

Utah Utes

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

UCLA Bruins

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon Ducks

Oregon running back Noah Whittington carries the ball for the Ducks as the Oregon Ducks take on the UCLA Bruins Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.

Clemson Tigers

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama Crimson Tide

Bryce Young Alabama

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

TCU Horned Frogs

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan Wolverines

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Georgia Bulldogs

Photo by: Isaiah Hole

Ohio State Buckeyes

Syndication: York Daily Record

Tennessee Volunteers

Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Story Originally appeared on Wolverines Wire