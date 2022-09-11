Joel Klatt top 10 college football teams after Week 2

The Sun Belt came into Week 2 of college football like a wrecking ball, taking down three teams it had no business beating, including top-ranked Texas A&M and Notre Dame. Alabama survived at Texas, Ohio State beat Arkansas State, Georgia had a ho-hum performance against Furman, and Michigan football eviscerated Hawaii.

So, most of the top teams did what they were supposed to, while others weren’t so lucky.

One of the top Voices in college football, Fox Sports color commentator Joel Klatt, Revealed on Sunday who he believes to be the top 10 teams through two weeks. Here is who he picked, noting that Miami and Kentucky just missed the cut.

10 Texas Longhorns



Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

9 Oklahoma State Cowboys



Syndication: The Oklahoman

8 Michigan State Spartans



Photo: Isaiah Hole

7 Oklahoma Sooners



Syndication: The Oklahoman

6 Clemson Tigers



(Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

5 USC Trojans



Photo: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

4 Michigan Wolverines



Photo: Isaiah Hole

3 Alabama Crimson Tide



Photo: Isaiah Hole

2 Ohio State Buckeyes



Joseph Scheller-The Columbus Dispatch

1 Georgia Bulldogs



Photo: Isaiah Hole