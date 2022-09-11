Joel Klatt reveals the top 10 after Week 2 of college football

Fox Sports’ Joel Klatt has revealed his top 10 teams in college football following a Week 2 that had it all.

Is there anything better than college football? What a weekend that was.

Alabama held on to beat Texas, App State stunned Texas A&M, Marshall topped Notre Dame, BYU closely beat Baylor, Kentucky held off Florida, Tennessee beat Pitt in overtime, Washington State beat Wisconsin and Texas Tech won 33-30 over Houston. After all of that, Klatt now has a new No. 1 team in America.

Here’s Klatt’s top 10 following Week 2:

10 Texas Longhorns



Sara Diggins/Austin American-Statesman-USA TODAY NETWORK

Records: 1-1

Week 2 result: Lost to Alabama 20-19 (Longhorns Wire)

9 Oklahoma State Cowboys



Syndication: The Oklahoman

Records: 2-0

Week 2 result: Beat Arizona State 34-17

8 Michigan State Spartans



Syndication: Detroit Free Press

Records: 2-0

Week 2 result: Beat Akron 52-0 (Spartans Wire)

7 Oklahoma Sooners



Syndication: The Oklahoman

Records: 2-0

Week 2 result: Beat Kent State 33-3 (Sooners Wire)

6 Clemson Tigers



Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Records: 2-0

Week 2 result: Beat Furman 35-12 (Clemson Wire)

5 USC Trojans



Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Records: 2-0

Week 2 result: Beat Stanford 41-28 (Trojans Wire)

4 Michigan Wolverines



Syndication: Detroit Free Press

Records: 2-0

Week 2 result: Beat Hawaii 56-10 (Wolverines Wire)

3 Alabama Crimson Tide



(Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Records: 2-0

Week 2 result: Beat Texas 20-19 (Roll Tide Wire)

2 Ohio State Buckeyes



Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

Records: 2-0

Week 2 result: Beat Arkansas State 45-12 (Buckeyes Wire)

1 Georgia Bulldogs



Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Records: 2-0

Week 2 result: Beat Samford 33-0

