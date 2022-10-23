Joel Klatt Releases new college football top 10 rankings
Week 8 of the college football season came and went and although it didn’t quite reach the level of Week 7’s madness, it was certainly a solid weekend of games.
Clemson survived a slow start against Syracuse to end the unbeaten run of the Orange while Oregon routed UCLA and TCU came back from a big deficit to beat Kansas State and stay unbeaten.
How will it impact the rankings when they’re released on Sunday?
Joel Klatt of Fox Sports has already released his own top-10 rankings following Saturday’s slate. How does Klatt rate the top-10 (and then a couple more) after eight weeks of play?
Check it out below.
Almost (1 of 4): UCLA
USA TODAY Sports
Almost Team 1 of 4: UCLA
Almost (2 of 4): Ole Miss
USA TODAY Sports
Almost Team 2 of 4: Ole Miss
Almost (3 of 4): Penn State
USA TODAY Sports
Almost Team 3 of 4: Penn State
Almost (4 of 4): USC
Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
Almost Team 4 of 4: USC
10. Utah
Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
9. Oklahoma State
USA TODAY SPORTS
8. Oregon
USA TODAY SPORTS
7. TCU
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
6. Clemson
Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports
5. Alabama
Gary Cosby Jr. – USA TODAY Sports
4. Michigan
Detroit Free Press
3. Georgia
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
2. Tennessee
Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
1. Ohio State
Brooke LaValley/Columbus Dispatch
Story Originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire