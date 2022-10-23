Joel Klatt Releases new college football top 10 rankings

Week 8 of the college football season came and went and although it didn’t quite reach the level of Week 7’s madness, it was certainly a solid weekend of games.

Clemson survived a slow start against Syracuse to end the unbeaten run of the Orange while Oregon routed UCLA and TCU came back from a big deficit to beat Kansas State and stay unbeaten.

How will it impact the rankings when they’re released on Sunday?

Joel Klatt of Fox Sports has already released his own top-10 rankings following Saturday’s slate. How does Klatt rate the top-10 (and then a couple more) after eight weeks of play?

Check it out below.

Almost (1 of 4): UCLA

Almost Team 1 of 4: UCLA

Almost (2 of 4): Ole Miss

Almost Team 2 of 4: Ole Miss

Almost (3 of 4): Penn State

Almost Team 3 of 4: Penn State

Almost (4 of 4): USC

Almost Team 4 of 4: USC

10. Utah

Well. 10: Utah

9. Oklahoma State

Well. 9: Oklahoma State

8. Oregon

Well. 8: Oregon

7. TCU

Well. 7: TCU

6. Clemson

Well. 6: Clemson

5. Alabama

Well. 5: Alabama

4. Michigan

Well. 4: Michigan

3. Georgia

Well. 3: Georgia

2. Tennessee

Well. 2: Tennessee

1. Ohio State

Well. 1: Ohio State

